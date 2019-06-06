Minister Admonishes Accra High 2019 Class

A student (L) receiving his certificate from the Minister



Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has charged the Accra High School Class of 2019 to follow their passion and not riches.

Speaking to the final-year students of Accra High School, his alma mater, at a ceremony on Tuesday, Mr. Asiamah said that is one of the surest ways of excelling.

He also used the occasion to induct the Accra High School Class of 2019 into ‘Onukpa,’ which literally means elderly fraternity; the Old Students Association which was started three years ago.

The minister urged the graduates to shun armed robbery, drug addiction and prostitution.

“Follow your passion and not riches because it will take you to the next level. In the past, a discipline like football was reserved for the uneducated, but it’s big business now.

“Develop a positive mindset and optimism as you exit the school, we were told to follow the kingdom of education first and all other things will follow us.”

The Minister and Edmund Kofi Duffour (Coach) presented certificates to prefects and the members of the 2018 Science and Maths Quiz Team at a programme moderated by Stephen Bani Kwakye.

By Kofi Owusu AduonumPC