Police Hospital To Relocate OPD

DCOP Marian Tetteh Korboe

Management of the Ghana Police Hospital in Accra is relocating the Out Patient Department (OPD) to another block.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Marian Tetteh-Korboe, said emergency services would be conducted at the previous building hosting the OPD.

She said the move would enable the hospital to reduce the waiting time of patients at the OPD and also have medical team solely dedicated to emergencies.

The medical director made this known during its end-of-year get-together known as West African Security Service Association (WASSA).

WASSA is celebrated annually and police personnel wine and dine and take stock of activities in the past year.

DCOP Dr. Tetteh Korboe revealed that in 2018 attendance at the hospital were 108,288 as against 107,274 cases in 2017.

She said 88 percent of the patients were civilians and non-title clients.

“Only 12 percent constitute the police personnel and their dependence.”

She added that plans were underway for the executive wards of the hospital to be increased from four to nine due to the large number of people, who prefer VIP treatment.

“A team has been put in place to review the tariff, which would be put before the police administration after completion of the implementation.”

She said “this, if approved, would enhance the hospital’s internal generated funds to enable us provide quality care for the police personnel.”

Touching on the performance of health personnel at the health facility, the medical director of the police hospital averred that the police administration was in the process of recruiting health professionals to help boost the manpower of the hospital.

“Currently, we have a total of personnel of 320 serving Accra and 14 other satellite clinics across the country.”

The Inspector Vernal of Police David Asante-Apeatu, whose speech was read on his behalf by DCOP Alex Amponsah Asiamah, the director General in-charge of Services, congratulated personnel for improving the image of the police hospital.

He urged them to work hard to improve service delivery in the coming years.

“Very soon a contractor will be assigned to complete the ongoing projects of the hospital for usage.”

Also in attendance were the Deputy Director General of CID ACP George Tweneboah and other senior police officers.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey