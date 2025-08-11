Melcom Appointment For Awal

Dr. Mohammed Awal

Dr. Mohammed Awal has been appointed Consultant by management of the local retail giant, Melcom Group.

The announcement was made during a press soiree organised by the Management of Melcom at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra last week.

Dr. Awal’s terms of reference include initiating marketing strategies and sharpening its competitiveness among others.

Dr. Awal, who is a marketing expert, has been associated with Melcom for a long time and understands the company’s journey so far. This puts him in an ideal position to lead the charge on its marketing strategies.

In his speech following the announcement, Dr. Awal, a former Minister of Tourism and one-time Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group, promised to leverage his experience to make Melcom more competitive on the retail market.

The Joint Managing Director (MD) of Melcom, Ramesh Sadhwani, in his remarks said the retail giant has offered employment to some five thousand, five hundred Ghanaians through their 70 outlets across the country.

Melcom has an enviable social responsibility project which has benefited various communities across Ghana.

Melcom, the MD said, has provided medical fridges for the storage of blood at various health facilities, the cost of which is some GH¢20 million.

Melcom, he went on, continues to support the enhancement of responsible journalism in the country.

In honour of the late Godwin Avenorgbor, who was Communications Manager of Melcom, the MD said a scholarship scheme has been instituted for the best journalism student at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

Another scholarship scheme, he said, would be initiated for the best journalism student to proceed to study for a Master’s programme.