Thomas Partey Begins Training With Villarreal After Free Transfer From Arsenal

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has wasted no time settling into life at Villarreal, joining his new teammates for training less than 24 hours after sealing a move to the Spanish club.

The 32-year-old completed his transfer on Thursday, August 7, signing a one-year deal with the Yellow Submarine, with an option to extend for a further season. Partey joins as a free agent following his decision to part ways with English Premier League side Arsenal.

The move marks a return to familiar territory for the Black Stars vice-captain, who previously starred in La Liga with Atletico Madrid before departing for Arsenal in 2020.

Partey’s arrival is expected to bolster Villarreal’s midfield as they prepare for the 2025/26 season.

This comes days after Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was granted conditional bail after being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on July 4. The ex-Atletico Madrid man, who has to inform police of any international travel he makes 24 hours in advance, denies the charges.

The signing comes amidst protests by hundreds of Villarreal supporters had voiced their opposition to the imminent signing of Thomas Partey by signing a petition to stop the transfer.

A petition, titled ‘Say NO to Thomas Partey at Villarreal,’ had been started online and has over 800 signatures at the time of writing.

The description reads: ‘recently, reports have surfaced that Villarreal CF are close to signing the footballer Thomas Partey, a player who is currently facing criminal charges on five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.