Melcom Care Promotes Hygiene In Schools

Godwin Avenorgbobor cutting tape for official opening of the facilities.

MELCOM CARE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Melcom Group of Companies, has presented modern washroom facilities to three public schools in the Tema Metropolis as part of efforts to enhance hygiene and sanitation.

Each of the modern toilets come with raised concrete platform for mounting, portable water closet, bio digester to connect to sewage line, 2,200 litres overhead water tank and water pump with booster per overhead plumbing for inter connection.

The gesture was part of a programme planned by the Melcom Group to give back to society by installing 15 units of the modern toilets in selected primary and junior high schools.

The first school was Ashaiman Presbyterian Basic School where 5 units of the fabricated toilet booths were installed.

It was followed by Community 5 No.1 TMA Primary B School before the Tema Kotobabi TMA School, Tema where 5 of the facilities were also installed and presented.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Communications, Melcom Group, Godwin Avenorgbobor said that forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and their 30 years existence in Ghana.

He noted that students from beneficiary institutions were trained on how to use the facilities responsibly so that they would last long.

He was hopeful that the gesture would help improve sanitation in the beneficiary institutions and change lives for the better.

He said the group was committed to contributing their quota in the areas of education and health to make Ghana a better place.

School heads who received the toilet thanked the Melcom Care Foundation for the kind gesture.

They promised to ensure good maintenance of the facility besides asking for more of it.

“Students ask permission and travel far to get access to washroom facility but with the availability of this, students would go and return on time whenever they feel to use the facility,” headmistress of Ashaiman Presbyterian Basic School, Salomey Okai Teye said.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema