Melcom Donates To Police Service

Francis Sam exchanging pleasantries with Supt. Juliana Obeng

Melcom Foundation, the charitable arm of Melcom Groups of Company, yesterday donated office items to the Ghana Police Service to aid in the smooth delivery of their work as mandated by the Constitution.

The Accra Regional Police Command received a Dzire refrigerator and Akai water dispenser while the Darkuman District Police Command also received an office desk and chair.

Melcom Group General Manager, Francis Sam, said as a responsible business enterprise, Melcom believes that peace and security are two essential ingredients for thriving businesses.

He emphasised that Melcom Care Foundation’s core areas of focus are health and education, but without peace and security, the former will not flourish.

Mr. Sam thus noted that this is why Melcom Care Foundation is supporting the Ghana Police Service to discharge its mandate effectively.

Director of Public Affairs, Accra Regional Police Command Supt. Juliana Obeng expressed her gratitude to the management of Melcom for its support to the Ghana Police Service.

She was optimistic that this year’s election would be free and fair as the service is poised to maintain peace before, during, and after the December 7 elections.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke