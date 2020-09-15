Melcom Supports Achimota Hospital Maternity Unit

Mr. Avenorgbo (first left) with the hospital personal

Melcom Care Foundation, the charitable arm of Melcom Group of Companies, has presented furniture to the maternity unit of the Achimota Hospital.

The furniture including a three seat bench, a consultation desk and a chair, was in support of activities carried out at the emergency area of the unit.

Director of Communications, Melcom Group, Godwin Avenorgbo, said a friend who was a patient at the unit reached out to Melcom to support the new area created to offer care for pregnant women who need emergency care.

“Once the hospital’s request fits into our CSR programme, I told her we will do it,” he said.

He further noted that Melcom’s corporate policy is to serve the country, provide input for institutions and give when necessary.

“My group chairman always says that we are not doing people a favour with these donations but a service we are providing to make Ghanaians live a better life,” he added.

Mr. Avenorgbo said that Achimota Hospital has joined the group of health care institutions Melcom Group considers as friends, some of which include the 37 Military Hospital, Korle Bu Cardio Centre, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Police Hospital, La General Hospital and the Tema General Hospital among others.

Assistant Medical Superintendent, Salamatu Attah-Nantag, who received the items on behalf of the hospital said the maternity unit needed an emergency area so a proposal was put out for funds and through that a structure was built but then there was no furniture so they reached out to Melcom to support.

“They responded to our call and we are therefore glad yiu are here today to present the items,” she said.

She added that the furniture will help with the smooth operation of the new area of the unit.

Present at the ceremony were Ashok Nair, Chief Operating Officer Melcom and other medical personnel of the Achimota Hospital.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri