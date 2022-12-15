Melissa Mintah Poised For Miss Africa Calabar 2022

Ghanaian beauty queen, Melissa A. Mintah will be representing Ghana at the 2022 edition of the prestigious Miss Africa Calabar pageant in Nigeria.

The Miss Africa Calabar pageant is an initiative of Nigeria’s Cross River State Government to showcase Nigeria and African culture in general.

This year’s event is the 6th edition and it is slated for December 27, 2022, at the Calabar International Convention Centre, Cross River State, Nigeria. It promises to host over 30 African beauties and brains across Africa.

Melissa who is Miss Africa Calabar Ghana will be representing Ghana at that event.

She is a graduate of Central University with a Bachelor’s Degree in law. She loves to bake, cook and organize events.

At age 17, she founded a magazine dubbed “Teen Voice”. This was a platform created to give a voice to young adults to be heard and display their talents.

The magazine was created for the sole purpose of generating income for her charity works. Melissa is very passionate about helping out women and children living on the streets. She has been working diligently to do the least she can. So far, she’s been able to provide hot meals, clothing, and sanitary items and assist a few to get the education they deserve.

Her long-term goal is to be able to get as many as she can off the streets by providing shelter homes and giving them vocational training to develop the skills necessary to contribute positively to society rather than living on the streets and begging. As a strong Christian, Melissa recently outdoored the “White Jades” women’s fellowship. This is to encourage young women to draw closer to God and for those who already are and want to do better with God a haven to do so unapologetically without feeling alone or criticized for believing in him. The purpose of this is solely focused on young women and intended for it to be an after-school club across the various high schools.

She participated in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant in 2020 but didn’t win. She then auditioned for the Miss Africa Calabar Ghana pageant.

She was part of the top three candidates chosen to represent the country amongst the lot. She competed for the top spot amongst the top three to which she emerged victorious.

Currently, she is the crowned queen of Miss Africa Calabar Ghana and will be representing Ghana this year.

Melissa will leave Ghana on December 17. She will go through various sub-competitions ahead of the finale on December 27. She is working hard to bring home the crown. But she says to win she also needs the support of Ghanaians via votes on Miss Africa Calabar website.

“..I will be representing Ghana. I am extremely grateful for your support in the past. Your votes have kept me in the competition to date and I am humbled. We are heading towards the final stages of the pageant. I am counting on your votes once again. Please keep voting for me so we can finally bring the crown home,” she pleaded.