Wizkid & Team Had 15 Bodyguards – Organisers

Live Hub Entertainment, organisers of Wizkid Live concert has denied allegations of poor security at its Saturday event.

The Wizkid Live concert which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered a major setback after the headlined artiste, Wizkid refused to show up at the event ground, leaving fans disappointed.

In his explanation, he cited safety and production issues as the reason for his action. This is because those would have prevented him from putting up a high-quality show.

But Live Hub has said it delivered on its contractual obligation to Wizkid and his team.

In a press statement on Tuesday, it disclosed that the company provided the ‘Essence’ hitmaker and his team 15 bodyguards.

The guards were selected from experienced security institutions and companies including Ghana Police Service, National Cadet Corps, National Security and others.

Four of those guards were specifically assigned to Wizkid and the 11 to his team.

For the patrons, Live Hub stated that they hired about 304 security personnel for the show and abided by all international standard security checks including providing medical tents, fire tenders, ambulances and others.