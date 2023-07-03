Member Of Ketasco History-Making NSMQ Team, Passes Away

In a devastating report, we are saddened to report the passing of James Lutterodt, a prominent member of the history-making Keta Senior High Technical School (Keta SHTS) team that participated in the renowned National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) competition of 2021.

The cause of death is yet unknown but speculations are rife that he might have died of food poisoning.

James is said to be perusing Computer Science at the University of Ghana and arrangements were underway to peruse further studies in abroad.

James Lutterodt’s contributions to his school and region have left an indelible mark, as he played a pivotal role in making Keta SHTS the first school from the Volta Region to reach the NSMQ Final.

James Lutterodt’s remarkable journey in the NSMQ captured the hearts and minds of spectators nationwide.

His unwavering dedication, intellect, and passion for mathematics and science propelled the Keta SHTS team to new heights, leaving an everlasting legacy for future generations to admire.

His achievements in the competition not only brought him personal recognition but also brought immense pride and joy to his school and the entire Volta Region.

The news of James Lutterodt’s untimely passing has left the NSMQ community and the nation in mourning.

His sudden departure has created a void that will be difficult to fill, and he will be sorely missed by his teammates, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

At this time of profound grief, our thoughts and prayers go out to James Lutterodt’s family, friends, and loved ones. We hope that they find solace and strength in the memories they shared with him and the impact he made during his brief but extraordinary life.

The NSMQ fraternity, along with the entire nation, joins hands in paying tribute to James Lutterodt’s remarkable achievements and mourns the loss of a bright young mind. His dedication to academic excellence and his passion for learning will continue to inspire generations of students to pursue their dreams in the fields of mathematics and science.

As we bid farewell to James Lutterodt, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to shine brightly in the hearts and minds of those he inspired.

By Vincent Kubi