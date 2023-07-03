New Release from Natty Borax, Okukuseku set for Friday

Music legend Natty Borax is set to drop another single this year titled ‘’Okukuseku’’.

Natty Borax is noted for bringing out good songs and has assured his fans of bangers upon bangers this year.

In a social media post seen online the artwork dipics Natty Borax as a referee between a male and female in a boxing ring and ready to battle.

According to the Moskitoe Emtertianmet who are the Producers and managers of Natty Borax , the song will be on all digital platforms on Friday 7th July 2023 and fans will enjoy the lyrics and rythm of the song.

It looks like it will be a controversial song as the cartoon artwork dipicts Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson in the wake of their bruhaha.

Will this song bring an end to the on-going issue of the two Ghanaian super stars ? Let’s wait and see