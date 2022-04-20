Merck Foundation Launches TV Show

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched their first-ever TV program to help address social and health issues through African fashion and art.

The series dubbed, “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” will be broadcasted in Kenya, Uganda, and Ghana with the aim of airing in other African countries.

This first-of-its-kind TV show is set to be the voice of the voiceless and break the silence about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa.

This pan African show is conceptualized, produced, directed, and hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent guests from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

“This programme is our effort to reach out to youth and other members of our urban and rural communities with the aim to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to our continent.

I am very happy that we have already started to receive great feedback on the promo and first episode which was about diabetes and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

She said it will help to create a culture shift by raising awareness about a wide range of social and health challenges in our communities such as Diabetes, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Stopping GBV, Ending FGM, and Breaking Infertility Stigma, among other social and health issues affecting the continent.

“I strongly believe that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute to sensitizing our communities about different social and health issues.

I am hosting the show along with my co-host Brian Mulondo from Uganda. We will discuss and address various social and health issues relevant to Africa in a very unique way through our African Community of Fashion and Art with Purpose. It will be a first-of-its-kind interactive show, which will feature talented Fashion designers and Singers who sensitize communities through those creative work across Africa”, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri