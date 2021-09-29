Merck Foundation Marks World Heart Day

CEO Merck Foundation, Senator Dr. Sasha Kelej

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has marked World Heart Day 2021 emphasizing its commitment to provide scholarships for the training of doctors in cardiovascular medicine.

The Foundation, in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, and Medical Societies, said it will continue to give the scholarship of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master degree in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine for 100 doctors from more than 25 African and Asian countries.

CEO of Merck Foundation Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, emphasized, “At Merck Foundation, we mark ‘World Heart Day in a very unique way. How? By providing scholarships of one- year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master degree in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine to 100 doctors from 25 countries in Africa and Asia,” she said.

She said, so far, the partnership has provided specialty training to more than 1200 doctors in very critical and underserved specialties.

“We have also provided training for not only cardiovascular but also Oncology, Diabetes, Reproductive care, Respiratory, Intensive care, Urology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedic, Pediatric Emergency and Neonatal care, psychiatry, pain management, and surgery.

Dr. Israel Hagbevor, Merck Foundation alumnus from Ghana said, “I always wanted to excel in my field and help patients suffering from heart diseases and other related issues. I would like to thank Merck Foundation for making this dream a reality. I completed the two-year Master course in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, the skills I gained from this program are tremendous and have helped me to gain confidence to treat cardiovascular patients.

I applaud Merck Foundation for supporting doctors like me who are eager to learn and serve their communities”.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, “During Coronavirus pandemic, it has been more important than ever to build healthcare capacity and train specialized doctors.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri