Truck Runs Over Cop At Buipe

Constable Ernest Dwamena

The Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a policeman, Constable Ernest Newtown Dwamena, of the Savannah Regional Police Operations Department.

A truck is said to have run over Constable Dwamena, killing him instantly.

The unfortunate incident occurred Wednesday September, 29, 2021 whilst on official duty at Buipe in the Savannah Region.

According to a statement issued by the police today, and sighted by DGN Online, the truck driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and crashed into, Constable Ernest Dwamena thereby killing him on the spot.

“Like other police officers, Ernest said goodbye to his family and left for duty hoping to see them after the close of work but unfortunately met his untimely death due to the nature of our work.

“Like other fallen colleagues, his name will be engraved in gold on our hearts,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Police Command led by DCOP Ebenezer Larbi visited the family of Ernest at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to commiserate with them.

The Ag. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reached out to the parents via a phone call and extended the condolences of the Police Administration to them.

By Vincent Kubi