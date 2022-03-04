Merqury Quaye Rocks ‘Guinness Bright House Experience’ Tonight

Merqury Quaye

Celebrated Hitz Fm’s disc jockey (DJ) and presenter, Merqury Quaye, will tonight host the ‘Guinness Bright House Experience’ at Purple Pub in Osu, Accra.

The event is expected to attract the country’s celebrities and music fans who will be entertained with non-stop music, amidst giveaways and other fun activities.

The ambition of the event is to make Guinness the most magnetic brand in culture, by championing new talent and all the people making waves in culture like Merqury Quaye.

The ‘Bright House Experience’ will see Guinness working closely with pubs across the country, to show the company’s commitment to partnering with its customers and consumers for the best live experiences when enjoying a cold bottle of Guinness.

It will visit cities such as Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale in the coming weeks.

DJ/MC Merqury Quaye has hosted some of the biggest entertainment events on Ghanaian soil including ‘State of the Republic Concert’ featuring American rapper, Fat Joe, ‘Nescafe Hot Mug Festival’, ‘Coca Cola Open Happiness Festival’, ‘MTN Music Festival’, ‘Wildaland Festival’, ‘Turn Up Party’, ‘Samini Fest’, ‘Guinness Bright House Experience’ in 2021, ‘Tigo Around the World Festival’, and ‘Sprite Ball’.