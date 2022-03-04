Ghanaian Movies Deserve Better On Netflix- Atta Kay

Atta Kay

Ghanaian movie analyst, Jeffrey Adjei, also known in showbiz circles as Atta Kay, has called on subscription-based streaming service, Netflix, for a more inclusive and unbiased selection of Ghanaian movies on their platform.

According to him, a lot of Ghanaian movies have sat on the sideline for far too long. “The call for a more inclusive and unbiased selection of Ghanaian movies is what Ghanaians have been yearning for. Two months into 2022 and Ghanaian movies are topping the charts in Africa, when it comes to producing the best movies,” he said.

He mentioned that, locally produced movies like ‘Terminus’, ‘The Return of Jamal’, ‘A Happy Surprise’, ‘The Men We Love’, and ‘Heroes of Africa (Tetteh Quarshie)’ have outclassed every African produced movie in 2022, and it’s sad they are not talked about enough.

“If we look beyond 2022, a far grave injustice has been done to Ghanaian movies for their absence on streaming platforms, especially Netflix. With no questions asked, Netflix is the biggest streaming platform in the world with over 230 million subscribers,” he added.

“The metrics and criteria for the selection of movies to the platform seem one-sided and dominated by Nigerian movies, of which most are undeserving if compared to most Ghanaian movies. We need a more focused and unbiased restructuring of the metrics and selection criteria.

“If Netflix is truly about quality projects and not numbers, then we should be seeing over 80% of Nigerian movies dropped. This is not a fight against any film industry; it is a fight against injustice to Ghanaian movies. They can do better,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke