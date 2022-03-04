Wear Ghana Festival Launched

Janet Edna Nyame

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has launched the Wear Ghana Festival for 2022 to promote national identity and encourage patronage of local fabrics.

Wear Ghana Festival, which is part of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture string of activities to promote Ghana, was launched by Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director of the NCC.

Wear Ghana Festival 2022 is on the theme: “Sustaining Culture to Create Employment through Textiles, Fashion and Style.”

Speaking at the launch, Madam Janet Edna Nyame urged Ghanaians to patronise products made from local fabrics to help promote Ghana’s national identity and create employment.

She added that her outfit would continue to “preserve, harness and use cultural heritage and resources to develop a united vibrant and prosperous national community.”

The executive director indicated that in line with this, the commission has planned events such as ‘Wear Ghana’ on University of Ghana campus and ‘Children’s Day with Adinkra Symbols’ to expose potentials in the sector. Others are ‘Colloquium/quiz on names of wax prints’ and ‘GTP fashion show’.

The Wear Ghana Festival is aimed at giving opportunities to the youth who are in the fashion and accessory industry, by creating market opportunities for local designers to create outfits that draw international appeal.

The programme is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority.

GNA