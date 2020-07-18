Messi Brands Barca Weak

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi did not hold back after seeing Barcelona relinquish the LaLiga title on Thursday night, blasting his team for being “erratic and weak” in a shock defeat at home to Osasuna.

The Barcelona captain, who seemed angry after scoring a brilliant free-kick during the match, was raging afterwards and said Barcelona’s performance level must improve quickly if they are to have a chance of winning the Champions League.

A frustrated Messi admitted the fans are running out of patience after the domestic campaign ended in disappointment—following heavy Champions League defeats by Liverpool and Roma in the last couple of seasons.

Real Madrid clinched the title by beating Villarreal 2-1 but would have lifted the trophy regardless of that result after Barca slumped to defeat against an Osasuna side that finished with 10 men—and Messi unleashed his anger in a rare post-match interview.

A disappointed Leo Messi believes Real Madrid “did what they had to do” to lift the La Liga title. A big summer ahead for Barcelona!

“This game represents the entire year. We have been an erratic and weak team,” Messi said in the TV interview just after the final whistle sounded at an empty Nou Camp.

“Madrid did its part by winning all its matches, which is impressive, but we also helped them to win this league. We have to be critical of how we have played, starting with the players, and the rest of the club.

“We have lost because of our mistakes and not because of Madrid’s successes, as many say.

“The feeling on this team is that it tries, but that it cannot get the job done. Today in the first half they were better than we were and it seems we have to fall behind to react like we tried to do in the second half.”