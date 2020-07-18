Akonnor Salutes Kudus

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has taken to social media to congratulate and wish Kudus Mohammed well after he completed his move to Dutch giant Ajax on Thursday.

The talented midfielder signed a five-year deal until June 30, 2025, bringing an end to speculations about his future.

Ajax had to pay €9 million for Kudus, who had been linked with other top European clubs such as Liverpool, Dortmund, Tottenham and Manchester United.

The amount makes him the most expensive Ghanaian teenager in history. He also ranks 10th as the most expensive Ghanaian signed by a European club since 2011.

“Congrats on your move @KudusMohammedGH. Wishing you all the best,” CK Akonnor tweeted.