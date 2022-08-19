Methodist Bishop Calls On Ministry To Sign MOU With Missions

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana (MCG), Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, has appealed to the Ministry of Education to expedite action on the signing of the joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministry and the missions.

Most Rev. Dr. Boafo said the delay in the signing of the document is hindering the smooth running of mission schools in the country.

“We together with the other Faith-based Organisations respectfully wish to remind the Ministry of Education that the joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry and the Missions has not been signed,” he said.

He disclosed this at the opening of the 50th Annual and 12th Biennial Conference jointly held in Winneba, Central Region, which was graced by President Akufo-Addo.

Delivering his address to the Church, the Presiding Bishop said the government has done well in the implementation of the Free SHS policy and the School Feeding Programme.

“This policy has given opportunity to many Ghanaians to access secondary education.

“Almost all Senior High Schools in the country are full because of the Free SHS. The Methodist Church, Ghana, as a partner in the provision of quality education, is however concerned about the challenges confronting the system,” he stressed.

He therefore appealed to the government to engage all stakeholders, including the faith-based organisations, to address the challenges of the policy.

“We believe that having operated the system for some time, it would not be out of place to call for a review to straighten the rough edges hampering the Free SHS policy.

The MCG respects the partnership between the Church and the State in the provision of quality education in Ghana. We would play our role to the best of our ability,” he added.

Most Rev. Dr. Boafo also condemned the increased indiscipline and vandalism in some Methodist schools in the country.

“I would like to remind members that the Methodist Church Ghana’s policy on education lays great emphasis on the development of the individual to reflect the character of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” he stated.

Most Rev. Boafo reminded heads of schools to continue to ensure parents and guardians, together with their children, signed an undertaken that students would be of good behaviour throughout their stay in school, to prevent indiscipline and vandalism.

“This is to ensure we uphold our cherished Christian ethos, values and discipline,” he added.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, in response said the government and the faith-based organisations have cohabited over the years in the provision of education.

He, however, noted that lately there have been issues with the relationship bordering on the fact that there is no formal agreement that can be referred to in times of misunderstandings.

“So, we did a stakeholder consultation with faith-based mission schools and submitted our report to the various organisations for their feedback.

“I believe within the next few weeks or so, there will be the coming together of all the missions for their inputs so we can actually get to a universal principle that we will sign as part of the MOU.

“This is going to strengthen the mission schools to do their work and have better outcomes,” he said.

Jamila Akweley Okertchiri