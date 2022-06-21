Methodist Church Commissions New Ministers

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabene Boafo speaking with the media after the ceremony

The Methodist Church, Ghana has commissioned 74 new Ministers to serve their probation, in three separate ceremonies across Accra.

The Ministers from the Church’s circuits across the country were commissioned at the St. John Methodist Society, Achimota, Mt. Zion Society, Sakumono, and the Joseph Afotey Society, Teshie North.

The Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, lead the commendation and commissioning of the Ministers at the St. John Methodist Society, Achimota.

In his sermon the Most Rev. Boafo charged the new Ministers of the Church to wear their “servants’ coat and serve humanity as waiters.”

He said often, when people are selected as ministers, they want to be served instead of serving.

“It is unfortunate that service and servants are missing from the Church now because the world does not see leadership as a service but a status to be served. Our new Ministers, please don’t look at the world because its standards don’t fit into God’s standards,” he said.

Most Rev. Boafo, noted that serving the Church and humans as a Minister of the gospel, was as high as being uplifted as a servant at the seat of the Lord.

“Let’s look at the Bible verse Mark 10:45 and Luke 22 : 27, that says Jesus did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many,” he stated.

The Presiding Bishop said the world is ripe with immorality, evils, vices and corruption, “hence the Lord heard the cry of the Church to call ministers to labour and serve to redeem the world of its wrongs.”

Most Rev. Boafo used the occasion which coincided with Father’s Day celebrations wished all fathers from the leadership of the nation to citizens well and advised those who had become “runaway” fathers because of responsibilities to go back home to reconcile with their spouses and children.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri