Methodist Church Inducts 9 Lay Chairmen

Most Rev. Prof. J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu (M) with Bishops and Inductees

The Methodist Church Ghana has inducted nine new lay chairmen to serve in various dioceses of the church at the Mount Olivet Methodist Church in Dansoman, Accra.

The newly inducted lay chairmen include Sis. Dr. Monica Dede Tekyi-Ansah for Cape Coast, Sis. Henrietta Atta Angmor for Accra, Bro. Justice Amoh for Sekondi, and Bro. Seth Oduro Arthur for Winneba.

The rest are Bro. Samuel Kwesi Appah Peniel for Koforidua, Bro. Frank Inkum Eyiah for Akyem Oda, Bro. Rexford R. Amponsah of Tema, Bro. Evangelist Edward Nyarko Hanson of the Nkawkaw Diocese, and Bro. Castro Kwabena Owusu Manu for the Ho Diocese.

Speaking in an interview, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Prof. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, highlighting the church’s guiding principle of shared leadership between clergy and laity stressed that the Methodist Church operates on a biblical and theological foundation that encourages active participation from all members, regardless of their status.

According to him, the work of God must not be limited to any particular class of people, stressing that in the Methodist Church, the lay and clergy work together to achieve a common goal.

He indicated that while the position of lay chairman is not salaried or full-time, those selected bring valuable skills and experiences from diverse professional backgrounds, including law, education, construction, and finance.

The gifts, he explained, are expected to enhance the church’s mission and help strengthen the activities of the church and ministry.

Most Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu also stated that Christian leadership must be rooted in service and not an opportunity to be elevated above others that have to be served.

“Leadership is not about status or privilege; it is about serving others. Jesus himself said he came not to be served, but to serve and give his life as a ransom for many. This mindset has led to a culture where leaders enjoy privileges while neglecting why they were placed in leadership roles,” he pointed out.

He, however, cautioned pastors not to exploit members for personal gain, particularly offering politically motivated prophecies as well as preaching messages to obtain favour from politicians.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah