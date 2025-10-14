Sharubutu Counsels Hajj Board Chairman

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu – National Chief Imam

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has congratulated the recently re-appointed Hajj Board Chair, Alhaji Abdul Rauf Ibrahim Tanko and counseled him to be guided by Quran Chapter 3 Verse 159 in which Allah recommends to Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) Mercy, Gentility, Forgiveness, Tolerance, Consultation, and Faith as values central to effective leadership.

This was contained in a release authored by the spiritual leader’s Personal Assistant, Dr. Mohammed Abubakari Azindoo.

The Grand Imam, the release stated, “also commended President John Mahama for the appointment of the former Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency to handle the complex task of Hajj management.”

This appointment, the Centenarian Imam opines, “is in recognition of service, resilience, perseverance, and excellence demonstrated by Honourable Tanko when he previously occupied the position.”

His Eminence recalls that Alhaji Tanko’s tenure of office, as Chairman of the Hajj Board, from 2013 to 2016, stands tall in the history of Hajj operations in Ghana in spite of the relatively minimal challenges faced.

Indeed, the performance of Chairman Tanko constitutes a candle of light in the darkness of Hajj management in Ghana, emphasises the revered cleric.

His Eminence, however, hopes that the appointment of Alhaji Tanko would be a foundation for a permanent Hajj Board of Muslims by Muslims for Muslims working in collaboration with relevant state institutions to maximise comfort for pilgrims and sanity in Hajj operations.

His Eminence concludes on a note of prayer for all the players in Hajj operations – from Ghana Government to Ghana Hajj Agents Association – and for the success of Hajj 2026.