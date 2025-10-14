Bishop Emmanuel Kofi Fianu Marks 10th Episcopal Anniversary

Bishop Emmanuel Kofi Fianu SVD (M) with Bishop John Alphonse Asiedu, Bishop of Donkorkrom Vicariate and Very Rev Fr Walter Agbetoh, Vicar General of Ho Diocese cutting the anniversary cake

The Catholic Bishop of Ho Diocese and Vice President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, has launched the Integrated Sustainability Solutions (ISS) initiative as part of activities marking his 10th anniversary of episcopal ordination.

Addressing the durbar at the Ola Senior High School Assembly Hall, Bishop Fianu described the milestone as a moment for reflection and renewal, emphasising the importance of evaluating achievements and shortcomings over the past ten years.

“For me, what is important is evaluating the 10 years, doing the necessary introspections, and highlighting our shortcomings, where we have not been able to perform as expected or as we planned.

Bishop Fianu encouraged the clergy, religious, and laity to read his ten-point vision outlined in the anniversary brochure and identify areas where they could collaborate to advance the work of God in the Diocese.

He announced the establishment of the Integrated Sustainability Solutions (ISS) as a strategic measure to support the Diocese’s socio-economic development agenda.

The initiative will enable the church to access funding and assistance from partners and agencies that do not ordinarily support diocesan projects directly.

“The purpose is to help us source necessary funding or assistance from those areas or agencies that will not give money to us because we are a diocese.

“We are trying to use this ISS to focus more on social impact projects in the whole Diocese, to improve the socio-economic conditions of the faithful,” he disclosed.

Bishop Fianu stated that empowering parishioners economically and socially would, in turn, strengthen the church’s mission and sustainability.

The 10th anniversary durbar brought together clergy, religious, lay faithful, and well-wishers from across the Diocese and beyond.

Distinguished guests included Presidential Envoy on Interfaith and Ecumenical Bodies, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who represented the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and Richmond Edem Kpotosu, Member of Parliament for Ho Central, joined in thanksgiving for Bishop Fianu’s dedicated service and visionary leadership over the past decade.

The anniversary was on the theme “A Decade of Shepherding God’s Flock: Looking into the Future as Pilgrims of Hope.”

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho