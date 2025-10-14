Bawumia Sponsors Kidney Transplant Patient In India

Saana Ibrahim (M) before boarding the flight

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has gone to the aid of a kidney patient with a package that has enabled him to fly to New Delhi, India for a transplant procedure.

The package covers return flight tickets and all costs pertaining to the procedure.

Saana Ibrahim, a native of Bawku in the Upper East Region, upon his diagnosis with kidney failure and the only option being a transplant, contacted the former Vice President for assistance.

Dr. Bawumia, upon receiving the request, swiftly obliged.

The patient departed Kotoka International Airport yesterday for New Delhi to undergo the procedure.