Depay Breaks Netherlands Assist Record in Dominant Win Over Finland

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay etched his name further into Dutch football history as he broke the Netherlands’ all-time assist record and extended his own goal tally in a convincing World Cup qualifying victory over Finland at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The 31-year-old Corinthians forward played a starring role in the 4–0 triumph, setting up two goals before scoring one himself in a dazzling first-half performance.

Depay first teed up Aston Villa winger, Donyell Malen, who fired home a fine strike from outside the box to open the scoring. Minutes later, the Dutch talisman delivered a pinpoint free-kick that was expertly headed in by Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, to make it 2–0 — his 35th assist for the Oranje, surpassing Wesley Sneijder’s long-standing record.

Depay capped his impressive display by converting a penalty in the 38th minute, taking his goal tally to 54 for the Netherlands and extending the national record he broke last month.

Liverpool forward, Cody Gakpo, completed the rout late in the game, smashing in a fourth after a clever pass from Tottenham’s Xavi Simons.

The victory leaves the Netherlands three points clear at the top of Group G after six matches, ahead of Poland, who beat Lithuania 2–0 later on Sunday thanks to goals from Sebastian Szymański and Robert Lewandowski.