Infantino Hails Black Stars After Historic 2026 World Cup Qualification

Kurt Okraku and Gianni Infantino

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has congratulated the Black Stars, on their historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

In a warm message to the Ghana Football Association and the nation, Infantino commended the team’s determination, passion, and relentless commitment that secured their fifth appearance at football’s biggest global event.

“Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history,” Infantino said. “Your fans will bring colour, style, and passion to what promises to be the greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 2026. We look forward to seeing more global stars emerge from Ghana, just like those who thrilled the world in South Africa in 2010.”

Infantino’s message serves as a morale boost for the team, whose qualification reflects Ghana’s continued progress in football development and international competitiveness.

The final draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for December 5, where Ghana will learn their group-stage opponents. With their trademark flair, skill, and passionate support, the Black Stars are expected to make a memorable impact at next year’s tournament.

By Wletsu Ransford