Otto Addo Praises Team On World Cup Qualification

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has expressed pride and gratitude after guiding Ghana to a historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking his second successful campaign as national team coach.

Speaking at the post-match press conference at the Accra Sports Stadium following Ghana’s 1–0 victory over Comoros, Addo described the achievement as a collective success built on unity, maturity, and hard work.

Addo praised his team’s performance, noting that while Comoros posed a strong challenge—especially on the counterattack—the Black Stars maintained control throughout.

“We had a good game. They had an early chance but didn’t score, and from then we controlled the game with solid defending and a good midfield,” he said.

Addo dedicated the achievement to the team and the nation.

“For me, it’s a big achievement, but it’s not about me—it’s about us,” he said. “It’s for every Ghanaian, for the players, for the team. Some of the players will experience the World Cup for the first time, and I’m very happy for them. This qualification belongs to everyone.”

Black Stars Thank Ghanaians

The Black Stars have extended a heartfelt message of gratitude to Ghanaians following their successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America.

In an emotional statement addressed to the nation, the players, technical team, and management of the Black Stars thanked Ghanaians for their unwavering support throughout the qualifiers.

“To the people of Ghana, we would like to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” the message read. “Your passion, energy, and encouragement have been instrumental in driving the Black Stars forward.”

By Wletsu Ransford