Mfantsipim Old Boy Gives to Alma Mater

Baakoe (right) present one of the laptops to Ebusuapanyin Paul Forjoe

A member of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association from the 1989 Year Group, Mohammed Baakoe has donated 15 laptop computers to the school.

He made the donation of the computers worth ₵250,000 in conjunction with his Canada-based company DRW.

This is to help the development of the school’s National Maths and Science Quiz team as well as its ICT education.

The presentation was made by Mr. Baakoe to the Ebusuapanyin of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), Captain Paul Forjoe at the MOBA Secretariat, off the Liberia Road in Accra.

At a short ceremony, Baakoe highlighted the significance of Information and Communication Technology to the development of the youth. He indicated that as someone who had benefitted significantly from the training in Information and Communication Technology, he deemed it integral that all students, especially at High School benefit from practical training in ICT with the requisite equipment such as the laptops donated.

The man who happens to be the leader of the IT team at DRW noted that his company recognizes the significance of such support to educational institutions and is ready to sustain its collaboration with Mfantsipim once it recognizes the benefits of the equipment to the school.

Captain Paul Forjoe thanked Baakoe and DRW for their donation and was confident the laptops will go a long way to support the school’s e-learning drive.

Several members of the MOBA 1989 Year Group were on hand to support Baakoe donate the laptops to the school. Also present were Kodwo Morgan and Yaw Subri of the MOBA Secretariat.

Baakoe who hails from Cape Coast, having engineered the presentation of the laptops to the School also found time out of his limited schedule to spend a couple of days volunteering at the school’s e-learning facility, which is managed by another Old Boy, Seth Ahene.

Aside from his mission of helping the virtual development of the school, Baakoe took the opportunity to identify firsthand the school’s technological needs to serve as a guide in seeking further support for the school.