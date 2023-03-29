Kotoko Boss Rubbishes Boadu Link

Samuel Boadu. INSET: Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has poured cold water on claims linking former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu to the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko parted ways with Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo on Monday following his not too impressive performance.

And the name that has emerged for the expatriate replacement is Samuel Boadu.

However, the Kotoko CEO told this writer that “There is no iota of truth in the claims.”

He added that deputy coach Abdul Gazale will hold the fort for the reigning league champions till the end of the season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum