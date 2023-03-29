Celtic Women Boss Headbutted

Fran Alonso was headbutted by Craig McPherson

Celtic women’s boss Fran Alonso was headbutted by a Rangers coach following their 1-1 draw in the Old Firm derby in the Scottish Women’s Premier League on Sunday.

Caitlin Hayes scored nine minutes into stoppage time to secure a point, keeping second-placed Celtic a point above their rivals in the league table.

While shaking hands with his opponents following the match, Alonso was headbutted from behind by a member of Rangers’ coaching staff before players intervened to separate the two. Alonso said he “never talked” to the Rangers coach before the incident.

“Someone pushed me from behind,” Alonso told Sky Sports. “I never talked to him the whole game. I was called a little rat, but I don’t know why.”

When asked about the incident, Rangers boss Malky Thomson said: “Without me seeing it I wouldn’t comment. If that is the case there will be an investigation and we will look at it.”

The draw boosted Celtic’s hopes for a Champions League qualification spot as they remained second in the league table, eight points behind leaders Glasgow City.