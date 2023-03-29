Axim Tartan Tracks Ready

The newly constructed tartan tracks

The Tartan Tracks of the Axim Youth Resource Centre is ready for use, leadership of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has said.

The new eight-lane track was close to completion the last time NYA CEO, Pius Hadzide and his team toured the facility last week.

Currently, the white lines are beautifully marked and remains one of the few in the country.

To the NYA chief, the tracks will help unearth many athletic talents in the area and its environs, which will benefit the country in the long run.

Meanwhile, Hadzide has denied rumours that the project has been abandoned saying, “It is not true that the project has been abandoned. You know the President’s interest in youth development and infrastructure in the Fourth Republic is unparalleled.”

Lead consultant for the phase two of the project, Edward Nyinatoh of Ugah Services, explained that heavy rainfalls in Axim has also been one of the reasons for the project delay.

He said the project is 83.3% completed.

The FIFA standard facility houses an eight lane tartan tracks, a pitch, basketball and volleyball courts, ICT centre, a hostel and restaurant, and youth excellence centre.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum