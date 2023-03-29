Peru Players, Spanish Police Clash

Peru players went to meet their fans in Madrid

Peru players and Spanish police officers got into an altercation in front of the team’s hotel in Madrid on Monday.

Images on social media showed Peru players outside watching singing fans when one of the players was pushed back by an officer. The player moved the officer away and a small encounter ensued with other players and Peru staff getting involved with other police officers.

Peru was playing Morocco in a friendly at Atletico Madrid’s home Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

“We wanted to greet the people and [the police] started hitting us,” Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese told Peruvian TV.

There was no official statement from the Madrid Municipal Police nor the Peruvian Football Federation. Peruvian media reported that the situation lasted a few minutes and was brought under control.

Earlier Monday, local news agency EFE said a Spanish hotel employee was detained for allegedly racially insulting the Morocco national team in posts on social media.