MGL Partners Chale Wote Festival 2023

Anny Osabutey

Organisers of the biggest street art festival in Ghana, Chale Wote Festival, have officially partnered with the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) ahead of the 13th edition of the festival.

They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the media outfit to push the unique Ghanaian culture and heritage through art, music, and dance among other creative expressions.

The partnership makes Multimedia Group Limited the first media outlet to have the privilege to support the goal of the festival since its inception in 2011, to promote Ghana’s historic culture and art across the globe.

Speaking at the signing event, General Manager of Joy Brands, Fiifi Koomson, expressed delight about the partnership, adding that the ChaleWote Festival falls in line with the company’s plans to use its platforms to sell Ghana.

He gave an assurance that the company would provide full support before, during, and after the festival for the betterment of the festival and the ultimate purpose of projecting Ghana internationally.

Following the partnership agreement, Anny Osabutey, a member of the Chale Wote Festival, also demonstrated the team’s excitement.

Mr. Osabutey, on behalf of his team, promised to provide the necessary support to the Multimedia Group in every activity of the event.

The festival is celebrated a week after the Homowo festival of the Ga people, on the high streets of Jamestown, Accra.

This year’s event will be held on the major streets in Osu, Accra, from August 21 to 28.

Activities and exhibitions for the festival will be held on major grounds, including Independence Square and Osu Castle.

Nonetheless, the opening of the event will take place on the streets of the Osu community on August 21 at 3 pm.

Some major activities for the 13th edition of the festival are photo exhibitions, street painting, graffiti murals, interactive installations, street boxing, movie screening, processions, design labs, among others.

All the activities will be aired live on the multimedia brands, including Joy FM, Joy Prime, Hitz FM and other brands of the Multimedia Group.