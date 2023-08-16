Spain Reach First WWC Final

Spain’s players celebrate after beating Sweden 2-1 to reach the final of the Women’s World Cup

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 semifinal win over Sweden yesterday and sent them into a first Women’s World Cup final.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Carmona’s 90th-minute strike from the edge of the area pinged off the crossbar and into the net two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Teenager Salma Paralluelo, Spain’s quarterfinal hero against the Netherlands, produced magic off the bench again, putting her side in front in the 81st minute and breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, La Roja will have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday when they face co-hosts Australia or England in the decider.

Peter Gerhardsson’s Sweden bow out after another defeat at the penultimate hurdle, having made the semifinals in France four years ago and at last year’s European Championship.

“It felt like a punch in the stomach when they managed to take the lead again straight away. There are no words,” Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson told Swedish radio.

“I’m incredibly disappointed, we gave everything we had, we even managed to equalise. We fought against a headwind today, we didn’t succeed.”

Spain netted late on to snatch a place in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

Fifteen Spain players had threatened to quit last year if Coach Jorge Vilda was not moved on, but on Tuesday his decision to replace playmaker Alexia Putellas with Paralluelo before the hour mark proved decisive.

In a match-up of Iberian attacking flair and Swedish defensive resilience, Spain were the livelier side early on but had nothing to show for it.

Full back Carmona blazed just wide with a low, long-range effort in the 14th minute and midfield dynamo, Aitana Bonmatí, thrashed a wild shot past the same right post from the edge of the area.

However, Sweden finished the half ascendant with a typical salvo of set-piece pressure.

A few minutes from the break, Spain dealt with a fright as Nathalie Björn chested the ball down and crossed to an unmarked Fridolina Rolfö in the area.

But the Sweden winger’s volley was well covered by goalkeeper, Cata Coll.