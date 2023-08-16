Volta NPP Group Campaigns For Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Bawumia Fun Club, a group of enthusiastic New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the Volta Region, has urged delegates of the region to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer in the upcoming delegates conference of the ruling NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The group emphasised the significance of selecting the right leader to guide the party in the forthcoming elections.

According to the group, the delegates should carefully consider their decision, highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to the party’s ideals and his remarkable track record of public service.

Mr. Rashid Raji, the Regional Coordinator of the Bawumia Fun Club and a devoted member of the NPP, made the call when speaking to a group of NPP delegates across the region at Dzodze in the Ketu North Constituency where he was rallying support for the Vice President.

According to Mr. Raji, “Dr. Bawumia has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the progress and development of our great nation. His tireless efforts in various capacities, including his role as Vice President, have showcased his competence, integrity, and vision for Ghana’s future.”

The Bawumia Fun Club has been actively mobilising support for the Vice President in the Volta Region, engaging with party members and residents through grassroots campaigns and community outreach programmes. They believe that Dr. Bawumia possesses the necessary qualities to lead the NPP and steer the country towards prosperity.

“The Volta Region has immense potential for growth and development, and we firmly believe that Dr. Bawumia’s leadership will unlock this potential and bring about positive change,” Mr. Raji stated, adding that “His inclusive approach and dedication to addressing the needs of all Ghanaians, regardless of their background, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our party and the nation.”

Endorsement of the Vice President as flagbearer of the ruling party by the Bawumia Fun Club, has gained significant attention and support from various NPP members and stakeholders within the Volta Region. They believe that his candidacy will not only unite the party but also resonate with the electorate across the country.

The group has been campaigning for the NPP since 2012 and began polling station to polling station campaign in the region since Dr. Bawumia declared his intentions. The Vice President’s competence and humility make him the best candidate to lead the party into victory, according to Raji.

Delegates in the region expressed their excitement and the need to give the hardworking and innovative Vice President a resounding victory. However, they also appealed to Dr. Bawumia to assist them with a pool tractor and farm inputs to boost their farm produce.

By Vincent Kubi