Tano North Communities Get Electricity

The MPs, Nananom and NEDCo officials jointly pressing button to connect communities to the national grid

Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Freda Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to provide critical social amenities to all communities in her constituency in order to better people’s lives.

To the delight of the people, the NPP MP has connected more communities in Tano North constituency to the national grid.

Yesterday, she was assisted by Deputy Minister of Energy William OwurakuAidoo in pressing the button that turned on the lights for newly connected communities.

The beneficiary communities include Assen, Nkrakrom, Adwirasu, Baasure, TanoAno and AtuduroBesa, all in the Ahafo Region.

At Assen, where the Minister hit the button with the help of Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) officials, she emphasized the importance of elections in bringing progress to people.

She stated that it was the ambition of the NPP government led by President Nana Addo to bring development to people’s doorsteps regardless of their geography.

As a result, she requested the people to re-elect the NPP administration and herself as an MP in 2024.

According to the Minister of Sanitation, the government would supply solar in areas where the national grid cannot be extended, adding, “Electricity is important especially for the future of children who need to study and do a lot of things especially in this era of technology.”

She also pledged to bring the power inside classrooms so that students could use it for their studies.

“You vote otherwise all the time, but this should allow you to change your mind and keep the government in place. Elections are for progress,” she noted.

The Deputy Energy Minister, who is also the MP for Afigya-Kwabre South, William OwurakuAidoo, tasked NEDCO with delivering electricity bills to homes on a regular and timely basis so that they do not default in payment when the bills build up, claiming that the residents are largely peasant farmers.

He advised them to take advantage of the availability of electricity by engaging in businesses such as hairdressing, tailoring, and cold stores to make cash and improve their lives.

Seth Kofi Dankwah, the deputy education director in charge of Tano North District, has urged the Parent Association (PA) and the School Management Committee (SMC) to ensure that power is used for the benefit of students.

You can now watch television to learn about what is going on in other parts of the country and throughout the world, adding, “It will also aid you with your Information and Communication Technology (ICT) studies.”

Samuel Kyeremeh, assemblyman for Assem Electoral Area, thanked the MP and government on behalf of the chiefs and people for their ongoing efforts to improve their lives.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Tano North