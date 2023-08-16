Boys’ Brigade Host Global Fellowship GM

Bill Stevenson, General Manager of Global Fellowship of Christian Youth

The General Manager of Global Fellowship of Christian Youth, Bill Stevenson, has arrived in Ghana from UK via Nigeria for a three-day working visit with the Boys’ Brigade (BB) Ghana.

He was met on arrival last night by President of the Boys’ Brigade Ghana Council and former President of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Moses Foh Amoaning.

He is expected to pay a courtesy visit to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House today and later call on the Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, and executives of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

Thereafter, he will be expected to have a working lunch with executives of Boys’ Brigade Ghana at the MJ Grand Hotel and later in the evening, have a Boys’ Brigade parade night as well as Boys’ Brigade Parliament at Nungua Ebenezer Presby.

Mr. Stevenson and executives of the Boys’ Brigade Ghana will meet the seven affiliate brigade churches in Ghana and later embark on sightseeing on Thursday.

The Global Fellowship GM as part of his West African tour is expected to inaugurate a Boys’ Brigade district band in Effiakuma, Sekondi and Takoradi.

He is scheduled for a special meeting with executives of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Hisense Ghana, and Ghana Gas.

According to the former GBA boss, his office will among other things, discuss the possibility of arranging a Boys’ Brigade youth entrepreneurship programme, exchange programmes for officials, as well as embark on anchor projects with support from NYA.

From Ghana, he will travel to Uganda and other parts of the continent before returning to the UK.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am about visiting the BB in Ghana. This will be my first time in West Africa, and I am really looking forward to learning more about the work of the Brigade in your beautiful country,” he stated.

Global Fellowship is effectively the Boys’ Brigade equivalent of the United Nations; and BB Ghana has been an active member for many years.

