Michael Baafi Life Under Threat

Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi

The Eastern Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into alleged death threats against Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for New Juaben South.

This came to light when a level 100 student (name withheld) of Koforidua Technical University chanced on information of alleged plot to harm the parliamentary candidate.

The said student is said to have overheard some hoodlums numbering about 10 hiding in a bush discussing how to attack Micheal Baafi within that week.

The hoodlums as gathered upon seeing the student accosted him and asked if he heard their discussion.

The armed men, after beating up the student with the butts of their guns also took away his mobile phone and money.

“The armed men in masked while on my way going home approached me and without any provocation assaulted me and asked if I overheard them or knows Baafi, and I said I don’t know him, they hit my back and told me to tell him that they will come after him very soon” the victim who is currently receiving treatment at a certain hospital confirmed via telephone call.

The student after being assaulted consulted one of his church members who led him to the office of the Ghana Free Zones Board CEO and reported the matter to the police.

The victim was later given a medical form and had since been admitted at the hospital.

He explained that the suspects who are currently on the run told him point-blank that they just spared him but he should let Mr Micheal Baafi know that they will come after him before this election.

Micheal Baafi, when contacted said he is not afraid but since it’s about his life, he has reported the matter to the Police to investigate it.

This is the second time, the New Juaben South NPP parliamentary candidate, life has been under threat.

Before the Parliamentary primary, the wife of Mr Baafi allegedly received a phone call from an unknown person warning her to convince her husband to shelve the idea of contesting in the New Juabeng South race.

The caller, according to sources at the CID headquarters, warned Mrs Baafi that she would be disgraced in the media if she is unable to prevail on him to step down from the race.

The sources said that the unidentified caller threatened Mrs Baafi that they would dig for wrongdoings from GFZB against her husband and disgrace him with them.

The sources said that Mrs. Baafi was warned by the caller that they were not joking and that if her husband does not step down from the race, it will not be good for him.

According to the sources, an official report was made to the CID with the recordings of the phone call as Mrs Baafi’s phone had call recording application on it.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua