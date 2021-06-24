Micheal Baafi Cleans Koforidua Gutters

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry designate and Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juabeng South in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi has organised a massive clean-up exercise to keep his constituency from filth.

The politician who was joined by the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Ike Apaw Gyasi on Monday started the cleaning and removing of debris from the choked gutters, gathering and disposing of refuse, from the Prince Boateng roundabout.

The MP, who had so far initiated a programme dubbed “The Koforidua Project” noted that Koforidua, the regional capital was first ranked as one of the best cleanest cities in the country but filth has engulfed every area causing sickness and diseases.

According to him, as part of the programme to develop Koforidua, even though his Common Fund is not yet been released, but there is the need for to have a little project to clean the choked gutters to avoid future flooding since they were in the raining season.

The deputy Minister designate noted that “the problem we had from last week was bad. Overflow of gutters and complete flooding, and the place was smelling so bad. So I decided to undertake this exercise to help bring cleanliness to Koforidua and for us to come to the state where we will say Koforidua is back again to its old ways what it used to be. We want to win the best clean environment in the country and we want to start at that level”.

He disclosed that the unnecessary disposal of refuse from those living on the hills is a cause of the filthy environment.

“I seriously suspect that those people who live up the mountain are creating that problem for us. The indiscriminate dumping of refuse is done at the top. The drains have been choked for some time causing flooding and overflow and creating stench and bad sent within the area.”

He urged the residents to stop littering the streets and gutters to free themselves from the outbreak of communicable diseases.

The MCE, Mr. Apaw Gyasi stated that the gutters in the municipality have become smaller regarding the increase population.

He disclosed that the assembly is in talks with the Ministry of Urban Roads to expand the gutters to help curb flooding in the area.

He emphasized that most of the residents gather rubbish in their houses and dumped it in the gutters causing the stench within the municipality.

The MCE appealed to the perpetrators to desist from littering the environment or face the law.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua