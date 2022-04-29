MiDA Hands Over UGMC Substation to ECG

Mohammed Amin Adam with support from Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, Steven Marma, and other dignitaries inaugurating the University of Ghana Medical Centre’s primary substation.

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has handed over 52 Mega Volts Amps (MVA) Primary Substation and its associated Interconnecting Circuits (ICC) to the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG).

The $11million project is funded by the United States government acting Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and is part of the Ghana Power Compact Program.



The University of Ghana Medical Centre Primary substation is to ensure that there is a stable power supply to the University Of Ghana Medical Centre(UGMC) and extended to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Ghana Standards Authority, Okponglo area, Fiesta Royale, Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) and the surrounding areas.

The Deputy Minister for Energy, Mohammed Amin Adam at the inauguration and handing over ceremony in Accra said the substation has been integrated into the existing ECG 33kV sub-transmission Network through a total of 24 km of 33kV interconnecting circuits.

He said the UGMC Primary Substation was one of many electric infrastructural assets, which formed part of the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project of the Compact Program.

“Equipment within the Substation comprised of two 20/26MVA transformers, located outdoors and switching equipment housed in a basement-type Control Building.

The Substation has been sized to provide for any future extension of the 33kV and 11kV switchgear and Power is evacuated to the UGMC and other Load Centers through 41.4 km of 11kV offloading circuits,” he said.

Adding that the UGMC could now operate in an environment of more stable and reliable power.

He commended MiDA and MCC for their high level of professionalism and diligence in ensuring that the project had come to fruition.

Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Chairperson, MiDA said the Compact Program recognized the need for ECG to meet the increasing power demand and improve the services it offered to its customers and vital public installations in the Accra East and Accra West Regions.

“ For this reason, the Program set out to provide additional operational capacity in the form of Substations and other electric infrastructure, sited at specific and strategic locations.”

The resident country direct for Millennium challenge corporation(MCC) Steven Marma, in an address, said his outfit would continue to fund projects that would benefit Ghanaians, adding that MCC was investing 316 million dollars through Ghana Compact Program.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey