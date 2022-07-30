Mike Oquaye Jnr Eyes Adwoa Safo’s Seat

Mike Oquaye Jnr

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) appears to have found a replacement for Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, who was shown the exit Thursday by the Presidency.

President Akufo-Addo revoked her appointment as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, after absenting herself from official duty over a long time.

Parliament has also begun processes to declare her seat vacant following a report by the Privileges Committee of the House, which found her guilty of absenting herself from the business of the House for more than the stipulated number of days and without stated reasons and approval of the Speaker.

So far, the name of Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Free Zones Authority (FZA) has come up as her likely replacement.

This became evident when Mike Oquaye Jnr, who until his appointment as the CEO of the FZA was Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, was seen in the thick of affairs when President Akufo-Addo went to cut sod for the rehabilitation of the 23 kilometre Dome-Kitase Road project.

Mike Oquaye Jnr was not only present at the event which was held at the forecourt of the Comet Police Station in the Aburi district, which shares a common boundary with Kwabenya, but he was actually given the pride of place by being made to sit on the presidential dais, a place only reserved for very important personalities (VVIPs) attending the event.

The FZA boss was also made to join the welcome party that went to meet the President on his arrival at the event venue.

Some members of the NPP had also thronged the place wearing Mike Oquaye Jnr branded t-shirts amidst chants of his name.

Mike Oquaye Jnr contested the position of NPP parliamentary candidate when his father and former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye decided to hang his boots as Member of Parliament for the area.

On all two occasions, he lost to Adwoa Safo, who has almost become like an outcast in her party due to her absence from Parliament.

What seem to have angered not only her constituents but most Ghanaians and especially members of her party, was the videos she has been posting on her social media platforms when she was needed most in Parliament to help take crucial decisions affecting government, in virtual mockery of Ghanaians.

This was what provoked spirited calls by many Ghanaians for her to be sacked as Minister and removed from Parliament.

For now, that decision is almost certain since lawyer Mike Oquaye Jnr is seriously lacing his boots to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya ahead of a possible by-election.

All indications are that he will be made to go unopposed considering the timing to the 2024 general elections, which is not too far from now.

The upcoming by-elections in Dome-Kwabenya promises to be interesting, considering it is coming at a time the country is suffering the effect of an economic crisis which has sent Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support and a possible bailout.

Even though it may not be a direct verdict on the ruling Akufo-Addo government and the NPP’s chance at winning the next elections since Dome-Kwabenya has always been an NPP stronghold, it is likely to give an indication whether the NPP remains popular or is gradually falling out with Ghanaians.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu