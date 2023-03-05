Mike Oquaye Loses Wife

The spouse of Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, former Speaker of Parliament, Major Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye has passed away.

This was announced by her son, Mike Oquaye Jnr., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

He announced on social media: “It is with deep sorrow that I have to convey the news of the sudden passing of our mother; Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.”

He urged Ghanaians to pray for his father, Prof. Oquaye and himself as well as the entire family in this difficult time.

“Let us All kindly pray for her Husband and our father Rt. Hon. Prof. Oquaye, her son Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr and the entire family,” the post continued.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in for the the late Alberta Oquaye who was a retired professional nurse and former Major of the Ghana Armed Forces.

By Vincent Kubi