Speaker Admits Motions To Probe National Cathedral; DDEP

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that two key motions submitted by the Minority Caucus have been admitted by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Ato Forson who is also the MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam Constituency in the Central Region said that the motions, if passed, would require the Finance Minister to present the government’s Debt Restructuring Programme to parliament for consideration, and for parliament to set up a committee to investigate the National Cathedral of Ghana project and related matters.

The first motion, according to the notice of motions document attached to the tweet, is a Private Members Motion that requests the Hon Finance Minister to present the Debt Restructuring Programme for consideration in parliament.

The motion was co-sponsored by Kwame Agbodza, Mahama Ayariga, Isaac Adongo, and Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwame Dafeamekpor.

The second motion is also a Private Members Motion that calls for the constitution of a committee to conduct an enquiry into the National Cathedral of Ghana project and related matters.

The motion was co-sponsored by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Kwame Governs Agbodza, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

If passed, the motions would likely have significant implications for the government’s agenda.

The Debt Restructuring Programme is a crucial aspect of the government’s economic recovery plan, while the National Cathedral project has been a subject of controversy since its announcement.

The National Cathedral project, which is a proposed interdenominational Christian cathedral to be built in Accra, has been criticized by some Ghanaians as a waste of resources, particularly in light of the country’s economic challenges.

The government has defended the project, stating that it will boost tourism and promote religious tourism.

The motions will now be debated in parliament, and if passed, will require the Finance Minister to present the Debt Restructuring Programme to parliament and for a committee to be set up to investigate the National Cathedral project.

The Minority caucus has stated that their actions are aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in government, and ensuring that the interests of Ghanaians are protected.

The NPP on the other hand has defended its policies and projects, stating that they are necessary for the country’s development.

As the debate continues, Ghanaians will be watching closely to see how their elected representatives will respond to these motions and the issues they raise.

Friends, I am glad to announce the Speaker has admitted two Key motions from us! This means: 1. The finance minister will be forced to bring the #DDEP to parliament for consideration! 2. parliament shall set up a committee to probe the national Cathedral! #GhanaFirst pic.twitter.com/6E9kL1W0xA — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) March 3, 2023

By Vincent Kubi