Refund All Ex Gratia Paid If You’re Serious – Bempah Tells Mahama

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah says former President John Dramani Mahama is “is consistently inconsistent” following his numerous promises including scrapping of ex gratia when given the nod to lead the nation again.

Owusu Bempah indicated that former President Mahama has enjoyed exgratia payment more than any other living president in Ghana.

He explained that as Deputy Minister, a Cabinet Minister, Member of Parliament, Vice President and President, Mr Mahama enjoyed exgratia along the chain.

Furtherance to that he said at the moment, Mr Mahama’s travel expenses are being catered for by the state as every two years his Land Cruisers and those of his wife are changed by the state.

As a result, the Deputy Communications chief said for Mr Mahama to abrogate ex gratia payment if he becomes president smacked of inconsistency and hypocrisy.

Speaking on Accra based radio station on Friday, March 3, Mr Bempah said “John Mahama is consistently inconsistent and he has no shame to be telling Ghanaians about the exgratia. He is the only President since independence or the only politician since independence who has taken exgratia more than any other body in Ghanaian politics since independence, John Dramani Mahama.

“As Deputy Minister, Cabinet Minister, MP, to Vice President to President he has taken exgratia more than anyone. As a former president, he is even taking exgratia. He is the first president who increased his ex gratia and that of his wife. He should return all the exgratia that he has taken.

“For the past years, we have changed his Landcruisers, every two years we change it. His travel expenses we pay for.”

By Vincent Kubi