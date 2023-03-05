University Don Pooh-Poohs Mahama’s Ex-gratia Scrapping Promise

A Law Lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Justice Abdulai has to reject contemptuously promises by former President John Dramani Mahama to scrap ex gratia as entrenched in the 1992 Constitution.

The lecturer cautioned Ghanaians to be “measured” in their hope about the promise.

Also the legal practitioner, Mr Abdulai explained that any president who promises to scrap ex gratia for Article 71 office holders will find the process very cumbersome.

“Scrapping ex gratia will be very difficult,” he said in an interview with Media General‘s Noble Crosby Annan on Thursday, March 2.

This follows the promise made by former President Mahama during his campaign launch in the Volta Regional capital Ho, to once again lead the main opposition political that he will scrap ex gratia when he gets the nod to lead this country again.

“The payment of ex gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped,” Mr Mahama announced.

“The necessary constitutional steps to take this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal,” he assured.

However, Mr Abdulai, said the emoluments of persons entitled for ex gratia are not determined by a President but by the constitution.

“This is not a decision that is made by Parliament,” he added.

He said before an amendment is made, the entire constitution may need to be reviewed.

“For all of us who have hope, we should be measured in our hope,” he cautioned.

Mr Abdulai said a referendum will, for instance, need to be conducted to have this changed and so the scrapping will not rest with one president but “the entirety of Ghanaians will have to come together”.

By Vincent Kubi