Mike Oquaye Weighs In On Haruna Iddrisu’s Petition Against Independent MPs

In a surprising turn of events, former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has questioned the legitimacy of a petition submitted by Tamale South Member of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu.

The petition seeks to have four parliamentary seats declared vacant, citing alleged breaches of parliamentary rules.

Background of the Controversy

The four MPs in question – Cynthia Mamle Morrison (Agona West), Kwadjo Asante (Suhum), Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah (Amenfi Central), and Andrew Asiamah Amoako (Fomena) – have either filed to contest the upcoming December 7 parliamentary elections as independent candidates or switched parties.

Haruna Iddrisu’s petition claims this constitutes a breach of parliamentary rules.

Professor Oquaye’s Concerns

Professor Oquaye, a seasoned politician and former Speaker of Parliament, has raised concerns about Haruna Iddrisu’s locus standi in the matter.

According to Oquaye, the law does not grant Iddrisu the authority to initiate the process, as he is not a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party affected by the MPs’ actions.

Previous Precedent

Oquaye referenced his previous ruling on a similar case in 2020 involving Fomena MP Andrews Asiamah Amoako.

However, he highlighted key differences between the two cases, emphasizing that the current petition should be handled cautiously.

NPP’s Role

Professor Oquaye stressed that only the NPP can initiate the process to remove its MPs, citing a previous instance where the party wrote to the Speaker to withdraw support for an MP who had allegedly betrayed party allegiance.

Speaker Alban Bagbin’s Decision

The current Speaker, Alban Bagbin, is now faced with the task of navigating this complex issue.

With Professor Oquaye’s expertise and experience guiding him, Bagbin must carefully consider the petition’s validity and potential implications.

