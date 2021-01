Outgoing Vice President, Mike Pence, has arrived in the Capitol for the swearing-in of President-elect, Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris.

The inauguration is scheduled for 5:00pm today, January 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, outgoing President, Donald Trump, has landed in Florida with his wife, Melania Trump.

Mr Trump becomes the first US President since 1869 to skip the inauguration of his successor.

By Melvin Tarlue