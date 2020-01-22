Military Aircraft Overruns Tarmac At Accra Air Force Base

A military aircraft on Wednesday morning overrun the apron and crashed into the grass parchment at the Air Force Base Accra.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. during a routine engine run at the base, a statement from the Ghana Armed Forces has confirmed.

“There was no casualty to any crew member and anybody on the ground. There were also no passengers on board,” the statement clarified.

The Armed Forces said it has constituted a preliminary investigation team look into the incident and issue a report within 48 hours.

The manufacturer of the aircraft, Airbus, has been notified about the incident, the statement revealed.

“They are expected to fly in a team to join their Ghanaian counterparts for a thorough assessment of the aircraft damage. It is worthy to note that the aircraft is recoverable.

“The CASA C295 aircraft, manufactured in November 2015 and delivered in February 2016 was due for a mandatory check-in November 2019. The aircraft has been non-operational since October 2019,” the statement further clarified.

The Ghana Armed Forces has assured the public that the Ghana Air Force is still operational and its activities have not been affected by the incident.

–Myjoyonline