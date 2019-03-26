Military Car Capsizes, 4 Soldiers Wounded

An operation calm life vehicle with registration number 49-GA-77 is reported to have capsized while on its way to Tumu.

The incident which happeend over the weekend, resulted in four officers sustaining various degrees of injury.

No death was however recorded.

DGN Online sources indicate that the vehicle was escorting President Akufo-Addo from the Wa airstrip to Tumu where he was scheduled to mark the Parri Gbielle Festival with the people of the Upper West Region.

An eyewitness said personnel of the army administered first aid to their colleagues before they were transported to the hospital.

The soldiers are said to be responding to treatment.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

